Bulldog and cow share precious first meeting together
Reggie the English Bulldog meets a cow that takes a shine to him.
The cow must think he is her calf as they have the same markings!
Golden Retriever puppy's adorable battle with an ice cubeCheck out this super cute footage of a puppy and its arch nemesis *ice cube* meeting for the first time. What a battle!
First meeting: Puppy preciously cuddles up next to baby8-month-old Liam has never been around a puppy before. Here is his first encounter with 2-month-old Ollie. They stole each other's hearts!