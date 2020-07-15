Labour leader criticises Prime Minister's reluctance to release Russia report
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had questioned why the Prime Minister “sat” on the ISC report into Russian interference in UK politics for 10 months and why the Government had not filled gaps in the UK’s national security legislation.
Sir Keir Starmer has rejected claims by Boris Johnson that Labour is biased towards Russia, insisting his party is 'under new management'. During the last PMQs before summer recess, the Labour leader also dismissed the Prime Minister's claim that Labour has had 'more flip flops than a Bournemouth beach'.
Labour will pay “substantial damages” to whistleblowers who contributed to a TV expose of its handling of anti-Semitism as Sir Keir Starmer continues efforts to distance the party from his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visits Whitmore Park Primary School in Coventry as he calls for the Government to support parents returning to work over the school holidays. He also discusses recent events in China.
Boris Johnson has refuted claims from Labour's Ben Bradshaw that the Russia report was suppressed ahead of last year's General Election for Mr Johnson's "personal and party interests", saying this was a "lamentable" approach to the issue.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised Boris Johnson's latest announcement on lockdown restrictions, highlighting delays in granting powers to local authorities and a lack of funding for social..