Labour leader criticises Prime Minister's reluctance to release Russia report
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had questioned why the Prime Minister “sat” on the ISC report into Russian interference in UK politics for 10 months and why the Government had not filled gaps in the UK’s national security legislation.

