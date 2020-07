[GAMEPLAY] Cyber Hook: Fast paced 3D platformer

Cyber Hook is a fast-paced, 3D platformer that has you using parkour skills and a grappling hook to scale and ride walls, while fighting enemies and blasting blocks with a finger laser gun.

Cyber Hook is planned to launch in Q2 2020.

Developer: Blazing Stick Publisher: Graffiti Games Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows