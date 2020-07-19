Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump acknowledges severity of the pandemic
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:34s - Published
President Trump acknowledges severity of the pandemic

President Trump acknowledges severity of the pandemic

President Trump held a press conference for the first time since spring.

He encouraged the use of masks and said they are working on a vaccine and treatments for the virus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

UNDER 9 YEARS OLD WON’T BEREQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK.FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCEAPRIL... PRESIDENT TRUMP GAVE ACORONAVIRUS BRIEFINGSYESTERDAY..

AND ACKNOWLEDGED THESEVERITY OF THE PANDEMIC... EVENURGING AMERICANS TO MASK UP.***SOT***We are asking everybody thatwhen you are not able tosocially distance, wear a maskGet a mask.

Whether you like tmask or not, they have animpact."DURING THE BRIEFING... PRESIDENTTRUMP SAID THINGS WILL PROBABLYGET WORSE BEFORE THEY GETBETTER.

HE SAY




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Eye Opener: Trump warns Americans of coronavirus pandemic's severity

President Trump warned the coronavirus will get worse before it gets better, and encouraged Americans...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NPR


Trump declines to say whether he will accept November election results

President Donald Trump declined to say whether he will accept the results of the November election,...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Finally Shifts Gears On Coronavirus — Months Too Late [Video]

Trump Finally Shifts Gears On Coronavirus — Months Too Late

It only took more than 140,000 deaths, but President Donald Trump is finally acknowledging how bad the coronavirus pandemic is.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:35Published
President Trump Says Pandemic Will "Probably" Get Worse Before It Gets Better [Video]

President Trump Says Pandemic Will "Probably" Get Worse Before It Gets Better

Laura Podesta reports during a White House briefing, Trump said wearing a mask will have an impact.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:02Published
Congress Discussing Coronavirus Stimulus Package As Trump Resumes Briefings [Video]

Congress Discussing Coronavirus Stimulus Package As Trump Resumes Briefings

More economic help could soon be on the way for Americans impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but the questions of when it will come and how much will be provided continue as President Donald Trump..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:23Published