Silgan Containers Labor Dispute (7-21-20)

Local southside business walking the pickett line.

More than 120 employees at silgan containers have been on strike since saturday night.

Union reps say at issue is management proposing to change shifts from a three to a four day workweek along with how overtime hours are allotted and other issues.

Employees say the company is trying to change 40 years worth of history in contract negotiations and what had been a good working relationship between the two sides.

(sot ) labor and management are working with a federal mediator.

Local company officials would not comment on the current labor situation.