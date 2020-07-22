Happy Birthday, Selena Gomez!

Selena Marie Gomez was born on July 22, 1992, and turns 28.

She was born in Grand Prairie, Texas.

The actress made her breakthrough starring in Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place.

She was the executive producer of the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

She launched her singing career with her former band, Selena Gomez & The Scene.

Gomez's debut solo album, Stars Dance, debuted at No.

1 on the 'Billboard' 200 chart.

She was appointed a UNICEF Ambassador in 2009.

Gomez is one of the most followed people on Instagram.

She also launched her own makeup line, Rare Beauty.

