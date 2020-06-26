Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Young man in India believes eating live ants will boost his COVID-19 immunity
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:47s - Published
Young man in India believes eating live ants will boost his COVID-19 immunity

Young man in India believes eating live ants will boost his COVID-19 immunity

This 28-year-old man from Odisha, eastern India believes eating live red ants will help his body combat COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

This 28-year-old man from Odisha, eastern India believes eating live red ants will help his body combat COVID-19.

Nayadhar Padhial an engineer by trade believes his consumption of live red ants will fight off the deadly virus.

Footage shows Padhial scaling a tree hunting for ant nests.

Padhial said: "These ants are specially used to make chutney but making chutney will reduce its medicinal property, eating them alive would retain the properties that would help boost immunity to fight against the pandemic.

"The red ants are deadly as their stings are painful, but nothing is moire painful than death so I prefer to eat them alive." This footage was filmed on July 19.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Police hunt killer who hacked a man in his 20s to death [Video]

Police hunt killer who hacked a man in his 20s to death

Residents have told how they heard "blood curdling screams" as a man in his 20s was hacked to death with a MACHETE.Police have launched a manhunt for the killer who launched a terrifying attack on..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published
Indian officials carry COVID-19 deceased on shoulders after family refuse to cremate him [Video]

Indian officials carry COVID-19 deceased on shoulders after family refuse to cremate him

A family refused to cremate a man, who died of COVID-19, forcing PPE-clad officials to carry out his last rites. The family members, who live in Hasanpur village near Chhapra in eastern India, were..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:18Published