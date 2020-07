A closer look at window shopping at Pella Windows and Doors!



Related videos from verified sources 'This is a window of opportunity for local High Streets'



Retail expert Mary Portas explains how coronavirus will impact on our shopping habits. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 02:14 Published on June 14, 2020 'Window shopping for hospital beds': Delhi minister on questions on Corona app



Delhi health minister commented on alleged mismatch in information provided over the Delhi Corona app regarding availability of hospital beds in the national capital. Satyendar Jain said that there was.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:12 Published on June 4, 2020