'Moment for full potential rise of India-US relationship': USIBC Prez at India Ideas Summit
While addressing the 45th US-INDIA Business Council at the India Ideas Summit in Washington DC, the President of US-India Business Council, Nisha Biswal said, "COVID-19 stressed our international institutions and tested traditional alliances, but from crisis comes clarity." "For US-India partnership, it is a time of singular opportunity, a moment for it to rise to its full potential," she added.
US-India Business Council (USIBC), President Nisha Biswal on July 17 said that Indian-US will partner on 5G to create digital infrastructure of the future. "I do think that the technology sector is a very important area of collaboration between our two countries. We have a very trusted relationship, and we have a very large digitally savvy population in both countries. So I do expect that digital commerce and all areas of the technology collaboration are going to continue to grow. I also think that the US and India will partner on 5G and creating kind of the digital infrastructure of the future. And this will continue to be an area of growing importance." Said Biswal ahead of India ideas Summit organised by the USIBC scheduled on July 21-22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the upcoming Ideas India Summit organised by US India Business Council.
