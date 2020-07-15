Global  
 

'Moment for full potential rise of India-US relationship': USIBC Prez at India Ideas Summit
While addressing the 45th US-INDIA Business Council at the India Ideas Summit in Washington DC, the President of US-India Business Council, Nisha Biswal said, "COVID-19 stressed our international institutions and tested traditional alliances, but from crisis comes clarity." "For US-India partnership, it is a time of singular opportunity, a moment for it to rise to its full potential," she added.

Indian-US will partner on 5G to create digital infrastructure of future: USIBC President [Video]

Indian-US will partner on 5G to create digital infrastructure of future: USIBC President

US-India Business Council (USIBC), President Nisha Biswal on July 17 said that Indian-US will partner on 5G to create digital infrastructure of the future. "I do think that the technology sector is a very important area of collaboration between our two countries. We have a very trusted relationship, and we have a very large digitally savvy population in both countries. So I do expect that digital commerce and all areas of the technology collaboration are going to continue to grow. I also think that the US and India will partner on 5G and creating kind of the digital infrastructure of the future. And this will continue to be an area of growing importance." Said Biswal ahead of India ideas Summit organised by the USIBC scheduled on July 21-22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the upcoming Ideas India Summit organised by US India Business Council.

U.S. accuses Chinese nationals of hacking spree [Video]

U.S. accuses Chinese nationals of hacking spree

COVID data, defense secrets and personal data: those are just some of the things two Chinese hackers are accused of targeting in a decade-long global theft operation, according to a Department of Justice indictment made public on Tuesday. Gloria Tso reports.

DC mayor criticizes Trump on virus testing

 Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower chided the Trump administration over the federal government's commitment to coronavirus testing, saying, "we can't have our..
Tibetan national rides cycle for 800 km in US, raises awareness about oppression by China in Tibet [Video]

Tibetan national rides cycle for 800 km in US, raises awareness about oppression by China in Tibet

A 40-year-old man of Tibetan heritage took over an 800 km long journey on two wheels - all to raise awareness about the oppressive conditions in Tibet under the Chinese Communist Party. Lobsang Jinpa, a former political prisoner, who now, lives in the United States set out from Boston on his bicycle for Washington DC. He began his ride two weeks ago to reach Washington DC. Members of the Capital Area Tibetan Association Board and the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress met Lobsang on his way to the White House and together they raised slogans against China.

U.S. pays Pfizer, BioNTech $2 bln for vaccines [Video]

U.S. pays Pfizer, BioNTech $2 bln for vaccines

The U.S. government will pay $1.95 billion to buy 100 million doses of Pfizer's and German biotech firm BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate if they are able to successfully develop one, the companies said on Wednesday. Fred Katayama reports.

COVID-19: Rapid action response team to inspect conditions for home isolation in UP [Video]

COVID-19: Rapid action response team to inspect conditions for home isolation in UP

While addressing a press conference in Lucknow on July 22, the Principal Secretary (Health) in Uttar Pradesh government, Amit Mohan Prasad said, "A rapid response team will inspect the homes of patients to access whether they fulfill the condition for home isolation." "They will also take an undertaking from them. People in home isolation can call 1800-180-5146 for medical advice," Principal Secretary (Health) added.

India responding to COVID-19 with utmost urgency from start: WHO Regional Director [Video]

India responding to COVID-19 with utmost urgency from start: WHO Regional Director

The World Health Organisation's Regional Director for South-East Asia, Poonam Khetrapal Singh on July 22 hailed India's response to COVID-19 pandemic. "India is responding with utmost urgency to COVID19 from start. It's been continually strengthening preparedness and response measures, including ramping up testing capacities, readying more hospitals, arranging and stocking up medicines and essentials," said Poonam Khetrapal Singh. "We are aware of varying capacities at sub-national levels. Not unusual in country as big as India and its population size, that measures taken may often not be uniformly sufficient across all areas. Scaling up capacities and response remains constant need in India," Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh

COVID-19: Over 45,000 samples tested in UP on July 21 [Video]

COVID-19: Over 45,000 samples tested in UP on July 21

While addressing a press conference in Lucknow on July 22, the Principal Secretary (Health) in Uttar Pradesh government, Amit Mohan Prasad spoke on current situation of COVID-19 in the state. He said, "UP reported 2,308 new COVID-19 cases, taking active cases to 20,825 active in last 24 hours. Number of discharges and deaths stand at 33,500 and 1,263 respectively." "Over 45,650 samples were tested in the state yesterday (July 21), over 16 lakhs tests done so far," Principal Secretary (Health) added.

PM Modi discussed China border, Pak terror with EU leaders at summit [Video]

PM Modi discussed China border, Pak terror with EU leaders at summit

PM Modi and European Union leaders discussed China & Pakistan. PM Modi & EU's Charles Michel, Ursula von der Leyen held a virtual meet. It was the 15th India-EU summit, held in virtual format due to..

Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles [Video]

Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles

From India charting over 3 lakh tests in one day, to Air India announcing an end to work-from-home with only a few exceptions - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Kannada actor..

India-EU Summit 2020: PM Modi shared our views on border issue with China, says MEA [Video]

India-EU Summit 2020: PM Modi shared our views on border issue with China, says MEA

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressed India-EU Summit 2020 via video conference on July 15. "As part of the review of global and regional development, our relations with China did come up. The PM..

