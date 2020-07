Yogi govt faces fire over journalist Vikram Joshi's killing: Who said what

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar pradesh is facing fire over the killing of journalist Vikram Joshi in Ghazaiabad.

The journalist succumbed to death after he was shot near his residence in Ghaziabad.

Congress lashed out and demanded the Chief Minister's resignation for failing to control the law and order situation.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and other political leaders also hit out at the Yogi government.

