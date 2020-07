Growing calls for federal troops to leave Portland Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:59s - Published 8 minutes ago Growing calls for federal troops to leave Portland Protestors continue to call for federal troops in Portland to go home. New video from overnight shows the latest demonstrations. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PROTESTORS CONTINUE TO CALL FORFEDERAL TROOPS IN PORTLAND TOGO HOME.NEW VIDEO FROM OVERNIGHT SHOWSTHE LATEST DEMONSTRATIONS.THE AGENTS WERE SENT BY THETRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO HANDLEGROWING PROTESTS -- BUT SOMESAY THEIR PRESENCE ISESCALATING VIOLENCE.THIS MORNING -- THE DEPARTMENTOF HOMELAND SECURITY ISRESPONDING TO THE CRITICISM--SAYING WHILE SOME PROTESTS HAVEIN THE EARLY HOURS OF THEMORNING IS NOT PEACEFULPROTESTING.THESE INDIVIDUALS ARE ORGANIZEDAND THEY HAVE ONE MISSION INMIND, TO BURN DOWN OR TO CAUSEEXTREME DAMAGE TO THE FEDERALCOURTHOUSE AND TO LAWENFORCEMENT OFFICERS."PORTLAND OFFICIALS HAVE URGEDTHE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TOPULL FEDERAL AGENTS OUT OF THEAREA AROUND THE FEDERALCOURTHOUSE.THATS WERE THOUSANDS OF PEOPLEHAVE BEEN GATHERING FOR EIGHTSTRAIGHT WEEKS TO PROTESTPOLICE BRUTALITY AND RACIALINJUSTICE.





