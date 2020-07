BROUGHT TO BY THE PERSONALINJURY ATTORNEYS AT FARAH &FARAH"IT’S A FAVORITE MID-WEEKPICK-ME-UP AT FOX 4... IT’S TIMEFOR OUR PET OF THE WEEK.WE’VE GOT A NEW FOUR-LEGGEDFRIEND TO SHOW YOU OVER AT

Meet Linda Lee and Koby on Fox 4's Pets of the Week at Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers.