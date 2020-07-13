Global  
 

U.S. pays Pfizer, BioNTech $2 bln for vaccines
The U.S. government will pay $1.95 billion to buy 100 million doses of Pfizer's and German biotech firm BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate if they are able to successfully develop one, the companies said on Wednesday.

Coronavirus updates: US orders 100 million doses of Pfizer vaccine candidate; US 'flying blind' with too little data from states

 The U.S. has been averaging more than 60,000 new cases of COVID-19 daily for multiple weeks, and some states are seeing hospitalization rates soar.
UK Orders 90 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses from Pfizer and Valneva [Video]

UK Orders 90 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses from Pfizer and Valneva

The United Kingdom will receive 30 million doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine candidate, making it the partnership's first agreement with any government.

Some Vaccine Makers Say They Plan to Profit From Coronavirus Vaccine

 Moderna, which is receiving $483 million from the U.S. government, told lawmakers it would not sell its vaccine at cost. Pfizer has said it would also profit,..
Coronavirus: The great contact-tracing apps mystery

 Germany and Switzerland are not sure how well their apps are working as the data is out of bounds.
German synagogue shooting suspect goes on trial [Video]

German synagogue shooting suspect goes on trial

A man accused of killing two people when he opened fire on a synagogue in Germany on the Jewish Yom Kippur holiday went on trial on Tuesday. Prosecutors say he aimed to kill as many worshippers as possible. Lucy Fielder reports.

EU recovery fund: Germany abandons years of thrift for deal [Video]

EU recovery fund: Germany abandons years of thrift for deal

The Macron-Merkel plan is unpopular in some conservative circles in Germany.

