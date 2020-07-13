U.S. pays Pfizer, BioNTech $2 bln for vaccines

The U.S. government will pay $1.95 billion to buy 100 million doses of Pfizer's and German biotech firm BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate if they are able to successfully develop one, the companies said on Wednesday.
A man accused of killing two people when he opened fire on a synagogue in Germany on the Jewish Yom Kippur holiday went on trial on Tuesday. Prosecutors say he aimed to kill as many worshippers as possible. Lucy Fielder reports.
While addressing the 45th US-INDIA Business Council at the India Ideas Summit in Washington DC, the President of US-India Business Council, Nisha Biswal said, "COVID-19 stressed our international institutions and tested traditional alliances, but from crisis comes clarity." "For US-India partnership, it is a time of singular opportunity, a moment for it to rise to its full potential," she added.
While addressing a press conference in Lucknow on July 22, the Principal Secretary (Health) in Uttar Pradesh government, Amit Mohan Prasad said, "A rapid response team will inspect the homes of patients to access whether they fulfill the condition for home isolation." "They will also take an undertaking from them. People in home isolation can call 1800-180-5146 for medical advice," Principal Secretary (Health) added.
While addressing a press conference in Lucknow on July 22, the Principal Secretary (Health) in Uttar Pradesh government, Amit Mohan Prasad spoke on current situation of COVID-19 in the state. He said, "UP reported 2,308 new COVID-19 cases, taking active cases to 20,825 active in last 24 hours. Number of discharges and deaths stand at 33,500 and 1,263 respectively." "Over 45,650 samples were tested in the state yesterday (July 21), over 16 lakhs tests done so far," Principal Secretary (Health) added.
Vespula Capital's Jeff Tomasulo says it's not too late to invest in silver, which jumped to a nearly four-year high Tuesday. He tells Reuters' Fred Katayama says silver has a ways to go before it catches up to gold's big rally.
Coca-Cola said on Tuesday demand for its sodas was improving after reporting a 28% slump in sales in one of its "most challenging" quarters of the year due to coronavirus-led closures of restaurants, theaters and sports venues. Fred Katayama reports.
Microsoft's professional networking site LinkedIn said on Tuesday it would cut about 960 jobs, or 6% of its global workforce, as the coronavirus pandemic is having a sustained impact on demand for its recruitment products. Fred Katayama reports.
German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Monday reported additional data from their experimental COVID-19 vaccine that showed it was safe and induced an immune response in patients. Fred..
Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE said on Monday two of their experimental coronavirus vaccines received 'fast track' designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, speeding up the regulatory..