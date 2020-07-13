U.S. pays Pfizer, BioNTech $2 bln for vaccines

COVID-19: Over 45,000 samples tested in UP on July 21



While addressing a press conference in Lucknow on July 22, the Principal Secretary (Health) in Uttar Pradesh government, Amit Mohan Prasad spoke on current situation of COVID-19 in the state. He said, "UP reported 2,308 new COVID-19 cases, taking active cases to 20,825 active in last 24 hours. Number of discharges and deaths stand at 33,500 and 1,263 respectively." "Over 45,650 samples were tested in the state yesterday (July 21), over 16 lakhs tests done so far," Principal Secretary (Health) added.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:26 Published on January 1, 1970