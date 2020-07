CDC: COVID-19 infections likely higher than predicted Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:06s - Published 7 minutes ago CDC: COVID-19 infections likely higher than predicted A new report from the CDC reveals that the number of people infected with COVID-19 in the first months of the pandemic could be 10 times higher than previously predicted. The report comes after President Trump held his first coronavirus briefing since April yesterday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PEOPLE INFECTED WITH COVID-19IN THE FIRST MONTHS OF THEPANDEMIC -- COULD BE 10 TIMESHIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLYPREDICTED.THE REPORT COMES AFTERPRESIDENT TRUMP HELD HIS FIRSTCORONAVIRUS BRIEFING SINCEAPRIL--YESTERDAY.ABC'S ANDREW DYMBURT HAS MOREON THE NEW DATA.SCRIPT: THIS MORNING - THELATEST NUMBERS ON CORONAVIRUSCONTINUE TO SHOW A STEADYSURGE.(GFX MAP) HOSPITALIZATIONS AREUP IN 40 STATES..THE SOUTH.-- LOOKING LIKE THE NORTHEASTBACK IN APRIL.IN CALIFORNIA - THE NUMBER OFCONFIRMED CASES IS LIKELY TOSURPASS NEW YORK.AND NOW AN ALARMING NEW REPORTFROM THE CDC SAYS THE NUMBER OFPEOPLE INFECTED IN THE FIRSTMONTHS OF THE PANDEMIC -- COULDBE 10 TIMES HIGHER THANPREVIOUSLY PREDICTED.DR.ANTHONY FAUCI ON CNN PUSHINGFOR CONTINUED SAFETYGUIDELINES.FAUCI SOT: "UNIVERSAL WEARINGOF MASKS, CLOSE THE BARS, STAYPHYSICALLY DISTANT, WASH HANDS"IT'S NOT ROCKET SCIENCE."FLORIDA -ANOTHER U.S.HOTSPOT WHERE HOSPITALS AREBEING PUSHED BEYOND CAPACITY.BAPTIST HEALTH IN MIAMI - HASJUST ONE ICU BED LEFT.MOS: "EVERY DAY IT'S COMING INTO MORE PATIENTS, AND THEY'REVERY SICK." MEANWHILE AT THEWHITE HOUSE -- IN HIS FIRSTCORONAVIRUS BRIEFING SINCEAPRIL -- PRESIDENT TRUMP, WHOHAS DOWNPLAYED THE VIRUS FORWEEKS..NOW ACKNOWLEDING THE SEVERITYOF THE PANDEMIC.TRUMP SOT: "IT WILL PROBABLYUNFORTUNATELY GET WORSE BEFOREIT GETSBETTER." WHILE HIS LIKLEYOPPONENT IN NOVEMBER, JOEBIDEN, HITTING TRUMP HARD.BIDEN SOT: "HE'S BASICALLYWAVED THE WHITE FLAG, HE SAID'I'M NOT RESPONSIBLE, I DON'THAVE TO DO ANYTHING.DOCTOR ANTHONY FAUCI SAYS HEWAS NOT INVITED TO TRUMP'SBRIEFING - AND HASN'T SPOKEN TOTHE PRESIDENT SINCE LAST WEEK.FAUCI ALSO BRUSHED OFF THEPRESIDENT'S RECENT REMARKS..WHEN HE CALLED FAUCI AN"ALARMIST." FAUCI SOT: "ICONSIDER MYSELF MORE A REALISTTHAN AN ALARMIST." REPORTERTAG: ALL OF THIS TAKINGPLACE WHILE THE DEBATE OVERREOPENING SCHOOLS RAGES ON.IN FLORIDA, SOME TEACHERS ANDPARENTS ARE SUING THE GOVERNORTO STOP CAMPUSES FROM OPENINGUP IN THE FALL.WHILE HERE IN D.C.SOME OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICTS INTHE AREA ARE JOINING IN WITHWASHIN