Also has a 'cover the cruiser' campaign underway..

Benefiting special olympics kentucky.

During the last week of july, k-s-p posts across the state will have cruisers parked at designated locations.

That includes places like gas stations and grocery stores... where they're encouraging the public to cover their cruisers with custom special olympics kentucky stickers.

For a minimum donation of one dollar... which goes directly to the non-profit... you can purchase those stickers at the designated locations and then place them on the troopers cruiser.

