Boy Sheds Tears of Joy over New Puppy
Occurred on April 26, 2020 / Preston, Lancashire, England, UK Info from Licensor: "Our son, Oscar (aged 7) came home to be surprised with a new puppy (Codie).

A nod to covid, but to provide happy memories rather than all sadness.

He’d been asking for a puppy for a long time, but we’d always told him no, so he was a little overwhelmed and very surprised to see her!

The other dog in this video is Toby who celebrated his 16th birthday on 19th April.

We rescued Toby when he was 5, he was very aggressive due to an abusive past.

He is utterly besotted with Codie."

