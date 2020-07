Nike Announces Job Cuts, Executive Team Reorganization Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 00:52s - Published 5 minutes ago Nike Announces Job Cuts, Executive Team Reorganization While Nike hasn't said how many jobs will be impacted, it has said the cuts will set the company back $200 million to $250 million in pre-tax employee termination costs. 0

