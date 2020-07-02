Sturgeon has no plans to meet Boris Johnson if he visits Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon has said she has no plans to meet Boris Johnson if he visits Scotland this week.The First Minister has urged the Prime Minister and any visitors from elsewhere in the UK to follow Scottish Government guidance if they do travel north, during a coronavirus briefing on Wednesday.The reported visit on Thursday would be the first made by Mr Johnson to Scotland since the general election in December.
British opposition leader Keir Starmer used Prime Minister Boris Johnson's weekly question and answer session to grill the premier over the delayed release of a report into possible Russian interference in the UK's democratic processes.
Sir Keir Starmer has rejected claims by Boris Johnson that Labour is biased towards Russia, insisting his party is 'under new management'. During the last PMQs before summer recess, the Labour leader also dismissed the Prime Minister's claim that Labour has had 'more flip flops than a Bournemouth beach'. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson has refuted claims from Labour's Ben Bradshaw that the Russia report was suppressed ahead of last year's General Election for Mr Johnson's "personal and party interests", saying this was a "lamentable" approach to the issue. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon says that the UK government has been negligent in the face of potential Russian interference on the Brexit referendum. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Bars, churches, hairdressers and other venues have opened in Scotland as the country eases its Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. As Scotland marked its first full week with no Covid-19 related deaths since March, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the changes were "hard-earned".
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:00Published
The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, says that "today marks the biggest step for Scotland out of lockdown", as museums, hairdressers, place of worships, cinemas and other indoor activities finally reopen. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Nicola Sturgeon announces that Scotland has now gone a full week without any new coronavirus deaths.The milestone comes as Scotland eases its lockdown restrictions further. Venues like museums, galleries and other attractions have reopened there today.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Youth sports including football and rugby can begin again, though the rules allowing physical contact will only apply to “field bubbles” on the pitches themselves. Organised contact sports for those aged 17 and under can resume from Monday, as part of the third phase of Scotland’s easing of lockdown restrictions. Official guidance from the Scottish Government says that outwith the “field bubbles”, normal physical distancing rules still apply. National clinical director Jason Leitch said clubs and community groups will also have to follow guidelines from professional associations and appoint a “Covid officer” responsible for hygiene measures.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published
The British Government’s decision-making on setting up air bridges has been “shambolic”, First Minster Nicola Sturgeon said.UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps earlier revealed quarantine restrictions for people returning to or visiting England from destinations such as Spain, France, Italy and Germany will be lifted from July 10.But speaking during the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon criticised the “shifting sands” of the UK policy and a lack of consultation.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
Wearing face coverings will become mandatory in shops in Scotland from July 10, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.During the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon also announced that the two-metre social distancing rule can be reduced in the hospitality and retail sectors and on public transport at that time.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27Published