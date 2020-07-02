Global  
 

Sturgeon has no plans to meet Boris Johnson if he visits Scotland
Sturgeon has no plans to meet Boris Johnson if he visits Scotland

Sturgeon has no plans to meet Boris Johnson if he visits Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon has said she has no plans to meet Boris Johnson if he visits Scotland this week.The First Minister has urged the Prime Minister and any visitors from elsewhere in the UK to follow Scottish Government guidance if they do travel north, during a coronavirus briefing on Wednesday.The reported visit on Thursday would be the first made by Mr Johnson to Scotland since the general election in December.

