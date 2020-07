Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he's disappointed a group of antisemitism whistleblowers have received damages.

Related news from verified sources Jeremy Corbyn criticises Keir Starmer over damages for Labour antisemitism whistleblowers Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has criticised his successor Keir Starmer's decision to apologise...

Independent - Published 3 hours ago



Labour agrees payout for whistleblowers over anti-Semitism expose Labour will pay “substantial damages” to whistleblowers who contributed to a TV expose of its...

Belfast Telegraph - Published 6 hours ago