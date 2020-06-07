Portland protestors form 'Wall of Moms' vs. police

|
|
Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US
Portland anti-racism protests escalate with police
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:23Published
AP Top Stories July 22 AHere's the latest for Wednesday July 22nd: More negotiations over COVID-19 relief deal; Authorities and protesters clash in Portland; 14 shot outside Chicago..
USATODAY.com
Trump is occupying Portland to look tough and beat Biden. It's not about public safety.Someone who cared about safe cities would try to bring calm to chaos. Trump is doing the opposite to bolster his law-and-order reelection campaign.
USATODAY.com
'This is not a dictatorship!': Portland pushes back harder against Trump, federal agentsPresident Donald Trump sent federal agents to Portland to crack down on protesters. His move appears to have backfired and energized activists.
USATODAY.com
Oregon State of the United States of America
Officers disperse Portland protestersAuthorities in Portland, Oregon dispersed a large crowd of demonstrators near the US courthouse early Wednesday. Video from the scene appeared to show tear gas..
USATODAY.com
A 'very dark history': Oregon's racist past fuels ongoing protests against injustice in PortlandA history of racism in Oregon provides the context for the ongoing protests in Portland, where federal agents have clashed with demonstrators.
USATODAY.com
|
|
|
|
