Portland protestors form 'Wall of Moms' vs. police
Clad in yellow and holding signs that read 'you need a time out,' mothers and fathers faced down federal law enforcement officers in the streets of Portland, Oregon on Tuesday night.

Portland anti-racism protests escalate with police [Video]

Portland anti-racism protests escalate with police

Police fired tear gas at protesters in downtown Portland during the early morning hours of Wednesday, as demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism in Oregon's largest city continue to rage on. Matthew Larotonda reports.

AP Top Stories July 22 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday July 22nd: More negotiations over COVID-19 relief deal; Authorities and protesters clash in Portland; 14 shot outside Chicago..
Trump is occupying Portland to look tough and beat Biden. It's not about public safety.

 Someone who cared about safe cities would try to bring calm to chaos. Trump is doing the opposite to bolster his law-and-order reelection campaign.
'This is not a dictatorship!': Portland pushes back harder against Trump, federal agents

 President Donald Trump sent federal agents to Portland to crack down on protesters. His move appears to have backfired and energized activists.
Officers disperse Portland protesters

 Authorities in Portland, Oregon dispersed a large crowd of demonstrators near the US courthouse early Wednesday. Video from the scene appeared to show tear gas..
A 'very dark history': Oregon's racist past fuels ongoing protests against injustice in Portland

 A history of racism in Oregon provides the context for the ongoing protests in Portland, where federal agents have clashed with demonstrators.
 
'Wall of moms' at Portland protest formed to protect demonstrators

The group of women formed a sort of human shield dubbed the "wall of moms" at a protest outside a...
Portland protesters dance and chant outside Justice Center after federal agents retreat [Video]

Portland protesters dance and chant outside Justice Center after federal agents retreat

A huge crowd of protesters was seen peacefully dancing to music outside the Justice Center in Portland moments after federal agents fired tear gas and flash bangs at the crowd.

Judge issues restraining order after Portland Police arrest journalist at protest [Video]

Judge issues restraining order after Portland Police arrest journalist at protest

A US District Court has issued a two-week restraining order blocking Portland Police Bureau from arresting journalists. This comes after the police arrested three journalists who were covering a..

Protesters in Portland are told to go home after police close streets [Video]

Protesters in Portland are told to go home after police close streets

Police in Portland closed roads and told peaceful protesters to go home during demonstrations on June 4. The clip shows the police allegedly saying “leave now or prepare to be beat”. The..

