Galwan martyr Colonel Babu's wife appointed Deputy Collector | Oneindia News

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar addresses India Ideas Summit, says 'US should learn to work in multipolar world'; Kerala Covid cases breach 1000-mark in single day, state govt mulls lockdown; Indian army may keep extra troops at Line of Actual Control with China; Team Sachin Pilot files caveat at SC after Rajasthan speaker's move; In Delhi, road caves in on Mahipalpur bypass; Jyotiraditya Scindia, among 61 newly-elected Rajya Sabha members, takes oath; Martyr Colonel Santosh Babu's wife appointed Deputy Collector in Telangana; Indian origin nurse gets President's award in Singapore and more news #Rajasthan #IndiaIdeasSummit #KeralaCovid