Kanye West Asks Fans If He Should Run for President in 2024 | Billboard News

Dave Chappelle jets off to support Kanye West following Twitter meltdownComedian Dave Chappelle has flown to join Kanye West after the bipolar rap star stunned followers with a bizarre Twitter rant aimed at his wife and her family on Monday night.
Kanye West's Twitter Rant, Halsey's Mental Health Compassion & More on Megan Thee Stallion Shooting | Billboard NewsKanye West's Twitter Rant, Halsey's Mental Health Compassion & More on Megan Thee Stallion Shooting | Billboard News
Kanye West Gets Candid In a Series of Late Night Tweets | Billboard NewsLate Monday (July 20), Kanye West took to Twitter to post a barrage of tweets.