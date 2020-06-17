Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Talent Show’: Cynthia Erivo to Star in Musical Drama for Universal | THR News
Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:06s - Published
‘Talent Show’: Cynthia Erivo to Star in Musical Drama for Universal | THR News

‘Talent Show’: Cynthia Erivo to Star in Musical Drama for Universal | THR News

Cynthia Erivo, the Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winner who was Oscar-nominated for her work in 2019’s ‘Harriet,’ has come aboard ‘Talent Show,’ a musical drama set up at Universal.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Cynthia Erivo to Star in Musical Drama ‘Talent Show’ for Universal

Lena Waithe (Master of None) wrote the latest version of the script for Talent Show, a musical drama...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •The WrapJust Jared



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Jordan Peele, Issa Rae Team for Supernatural Feature, AMC & Universal Make Historic Deal & More News | THR News [Video]

Jordan Peele, Issa Rae Team for Supernatural Feature, AMC & Universal Make Historic Deal & More News | THR News

The first look at Sarah Paulson in the new Netflix drama 'Ratched' is here, AMC Theatres has struck a historic agreement with Universal Pictures and Jordan Peele and Issa Rae are teaming up for a new..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:50Published
Film Academy Invites 819 New Members | THR News [Video]

Film Academy Invites 819 New Members | THR News

Of this year's invitees, 45 percent are women and 49 percent hail from outside the United States.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:44Published
Gabrielle Union on Her 'AGT' Experience, Investigation on 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' | THR News [Video]

Gabrielle Union on Her 'AGT' Experience, Investigation on 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' | THR News

Gabrielle Union on Her 'AGT' Experience, Investigation on 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 02:30Published