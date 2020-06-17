‘Talent Show’: Cynthia Erivo to Star in Musical Drama for Universal | THR News
Cynthia Erivo, the Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winner who was Oscar-nominated for her work in 2019’s ‘Harriet,’ has come aboard ‘Talent Show,’ a musical drama set up at Universal.
