Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Daily Dividend Report: SJM,ENB,MCD,UGI,ETN
J. M.
J.

M.

Smucker today announced its Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.88 to $0.90 per common share.

The dividend will be paid on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, August 14, 2020.

The Company remains committed to returning value to shareholders, as this represents the nineteenth consecutive year of dividend growth.

The Board of Directors of Enbridge has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.81 per common share, payable on September 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 14, 2020.

The amount of the dividend is consistent with the June 1, 2020 dividend.

Today, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.25 per share of common stock payable on September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020.

The Board of Directors of UGI has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share of the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable October 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2020.

UGI has paid common dividends for 136 consecutive years and raised its dividend in each of the last 33 years.

The Board of Directors of power management company Eaton today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per ordinary share.

The dividend is payable August 28, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2020.

Eaton has paid dividends on its shares every year since 1923.




