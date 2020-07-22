Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Over 107,000 Americans Have Volunteered for COVID-19 Vaccine Trials
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Over 107,000 Americans Have Volunteered for COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

Over 107,000 Americans Have Volunteered for COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

Over 107,000 Americans Have Volunteered for COVID-19 Vaccine Trials That number still falls short of the 120,000 volunteers needed for clinical trials by four drugmakers.

Last month, National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins said each vaccine requires 30,000 volunteers.

Dr. Francis Collins, via 'USA Today' Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is optimistic about the initial number of volunteers.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, via 'USA Today' Harvard T.H.

Chan School of Public Health professor Brian Bloom is also encouraged.

Brian Bloom, via 'USA Today' According to 'The Hill,' the Food and Drug Administration will prioritize specific demographics for testing.

Those demographics include senior citizens, minorities and people with pre-existing conditions.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Pfizer and BioNTech land US$1.95bn COVID-19 vaccine order from US Government

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have received a US$1.95bn order from the United...
Proactive Investors - Published


Tweets about this

MsRagingVicky85

😷VICKY85😷 #VoteJOEBIDEN2020 #BuildBackBetter @54resistance @marcorubio And the GOP, as well as Trump, wouldn't be responsible for over 145,000 dead Americans !… https://t.co/ViQ5mSL3Vf 3 hours ago

Alicia_Smith19

Alicia Smith RT @Alicia_Smith19: Awesome news:About 138,600 Americans have already volunteered to participate in clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine… 20 hours ago

GeorgeMentz

George Mentz JD MBA New York Gazette ™ Over 100,000 Americans Have Volunteered For Covid-19 Vaccine Trial In Less Than Two Weeks:… https://t.co/dQG8MJcdFr 23 hours ago

FrancieGrace

FrancieGrace Across the fifty states, over 107,000 Americans have volunteered to help scientists develop #COVID19 vaccines: https://t.co/Vq1IB28NMy 1 day ago

Alicia_Smith19

Alicia Smith Awesome news:About 138,600 Americans have already volunteered to participate in clinical trials for a Covid-19 vacc… https://t.co/nxyOXy0EYb 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19 Vaccine Trials To Begin In South Africa [Video]

Covid-19 Vaccine Trials To Begin In South Africa

A critical Covid-19 vaccine trial is underway in South Africa. The initial results for the Oxford developed vaccine have been promising. Researchers however say that the real test for the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
Vaccine trials underway in Kansas City [Video]

Vaccine trials underway in Kansas City

A local company is testing a DNA vaccine in Kansas City.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:02Published
New COVID-19 vaccine trials underway in Brazil [Video]

New COVID-19 vaccine trials underway in Brazil

Oxford and a Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine are being trialled in Brazil.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:43Published