Over 107,000 Americans Have Volunteered for COVID-19 Vaccine Trials That number still falls short of the 120,000 volunteers needed for clinical trials by four drugmakers.

Last month, National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins said each vaccine requires 30,000 volunteers.

Dr. Francis Collins, via 'USA Today' Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is optimistic about the initial number of volunteers.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, via 'USA Today' Harvard T.H.

Chan School of Public Health professor Brian Bloom is also encouraged.

Brian Bloom, via 'USA Today' According to 'The Hill,' the Food and Drug Administration will prioritize specific demographics for testing.

Those demographics include senior citizens, minorities and people with pre-existing conditions.