City Officials Update After 15 People Wounded In Mass Shooting Outside Funeral In Auburn Gresham
There were 10 female victims and five male victims, according to an update from Chicago police early Wednesday morning.
Gunmen trade fire outside Chicago funeral: police[NFA] Passengers in a car opened fire on a crowd of mourners on Chicago's South Side, and some funeral attendees returned fire, leaving at 14 people wounded. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
At Least 15 People Wounded In Mass Shooting Outside Funeral In Auburn GreshamThere were 10 female victims and five male victims, according to an update from Chicago police early Wednesday morning.
Innocent Bystander Was Among 14 Shot Outside Funeral, Family SaysCBS 2's Jermont Terry has an update on a shooting that wounded at least 14 people at 79th and Carpenter streets.