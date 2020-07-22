Global  
 

US Orders Closure of Chinese Consulate in Houston
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:06s
US Orders Closure of Chinese Consulate in Houston

US Orders Closure of Chinese Consulate in Houston

US Orders Closure of Chinese Consulate in Houston According to CNN, the Chinese Foreign Ministry says they have been ordered by the U.S. government to "cease all operations and events" in Houston.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said the order was issued "in order to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information." Last week, Houston police responded to reports of smoke at the consulate after officials appeared to be burning documents.

The Chinese Foreign ministry has condemned the decision, saying the U.S. is "shifting the blame ... with ... unwarranted attacks against China's social system." China has vowed to "react with firm countermeasures" if the Trump administration doesn't "revoke this erroneous decision," according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

Tensions have been continually rising between the U.S. and China amid the ongoing trade war and the coronavirus pandemic.

