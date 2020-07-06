royals lynn worthy1 Video Credit: KQTV - Published 6 minutes ago royals lynn worthy1 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend We are joined here with Lynn worthy Royals beat writer lens thank you for taking some time and how awesome is it to be able to have major league baseball back it's good to be back in 7th Season to cover again thanks for having me there was a lot of new fresh blood coming into the organization new ownership and new coaching staff he takes over for that you talk about what your thoughts are with my client but he wants to win the lp from really encouraging what's a young team the team has got some guys still trying to find their way to Majors they decided to go with a veteran teacher and Danny Duffy for opening day talk about Danny Duffy and and what your thoughts are with him and where he's at his career parents will definitely the most experienced guy they haven't they were starting rotation was probably between him and Brad Keller & Keller ended up having to go on the IL with Kobe has test so the two of them would have been fighting it out he's talked about taking on more of a leadership role with this group of young pictures the both guys were going to be on the staff most likely and that young group is coming up through the draft in the last couple years and he's talked about trying to be a leader for them trying to set an example looking forward to being part of what they can do so he's become so that the leader of that pitching staff at least try the rotation what are your thoughts with the Royals and in this condensed schedule and their chances of having some success here at in the 60 game schedule they would have us to get a chance to be in the running when you get into September's anybody else and then from that point on it's just a race to finish the know how things break out but I mean you look at that line up on pay for it when was last year with shall be coming back with Franco looking like he's ready to contribute I think they have a good shot him and I would think they could be right around 5 then we'll see what happens when you come down the stretch and thank you for taking a few minutes of your time we appreciate it man thank you





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources royals lynn worthy



Credit: KQTV Published 6 minutes ago Prinz William und Herzogin Catherines erster öffentlicher Besuch nach dem Lockdown



Die Royals dankten dem NHS im Rahmen eines Besuchs des Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Die Mitglieder feierten den 72. Geburtstag des NHS. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:05 Published 2 weeks ago