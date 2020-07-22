Second arrest in Rome stabbing

|
Noon- rome police made a second arrest in connection with that near fatal stabbing that happened on west liberty street in rome last month.
Rome police say 32 year old earl j wright is charged with gang assualt.
They say he turned himself in.
The first arrest was made over the weekend at a store.
30 year old roy wright is charged with attempted murder and gang assault.
The two are brothers.
Lowell ferguson- clark was stabbed in the back on june 19th.
At the time, police said he would not cooperate with the investigation.
|
|
