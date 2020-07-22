Another suspect has been arrested and charged with gang assault after a man was stabbed on West Liberty Street in Rome on June 19.

Second arrest in Rome stabbing

Noon- rome police made a second arrest in connection with that near fatal stabbing that happened on west liberty street in rome last month.

Rome police say 32 year old earl j wright is charged with gang assualt.

They say he turned himself in.

The first arrest was made over the weekend at a store.

30 year old roy wright is charged with attempted murder and gang assault.

The two are brothers.

Lowell ferguson- clark was stabbed in the back on june 19th.

At the time, police said he would not cooperate with the investigation.