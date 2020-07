Pa. Health. Dept. Reports 631 New Coronavirus Cases, 25 More Deaths Statewide Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:25s - Published 3 minutes ago Pa. Health. Dept. Reports 631 New Coronavirus Cases, 25 More Deaths Statewide The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 631 new cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday, in addition to 25 more deaths. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Bob Mueller Metro Health Dept. reports 167 deaths, 18,423 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville https://t.co/wpQ1RuDL2z 2 hours ago arnie arnesen definition of exponential: #Texas Dept of Health produced some interesting numbers Days to reach number of… https://t.co/b4mtHU55Ci 4 hours ago LivingPGH Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 139 Coronavirus Cases As .. https://t.co/1m2iEegS9l 8 hours ago Paperbirds_Coronavirus In the news: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 139 Coronavirus Cases As Countywide Total Surpasses 6500… https://t.co/IotqdrEfH6 20 hours ago WKRN News 2 Metro Health Dept. reports 160 deaths, 18,076 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville https://t.co/JNQnedZo2H 20 hours ago Buzzybuzz New post (Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 139 Coronavirus Cases) has been published on BuzzyBuzz -… https://t.co/N7wlrSHuiU 23 hours ago Verdant Square Network PA Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 139 Coronavirus Cases As Countywide Total Surpasses 6,500 https://t.co/ln2mTj3qqS 1 day ago BURGHline.com Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 139 Coronavirus Cases As .. https://t.co/jaaIhynmz3 https://t.co/RlZpV0QTdK 1 day ago