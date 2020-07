China Plans to Send This Rover to Mars For Its First Probe of the Red Planet

The United Arab Emirates is counting down to the launch of its Hope probe to the Red Planet.

The probe is scheduled to complete its epic 493,500,000km journey to Mars in seven months to reach...

Ask your coworkers which union they are in Very weird to me that there's all this pearl-clutching over "foreign political interference" when a week ago the ne… https://t.co/XbZrGr616M 1 day ago

Thomas Coates RT @angryaboutbikes : Very weird to me that there's all this pearl-clutching over "foreign political interference" when a week ago the news… 1 day ago