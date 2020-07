Taking to social media on Tuesday, the ‘Pitch Perfect’ actress shared that she was "extremely sick for over three weeks" and still has "lingering symptoms" despite now testing negative for COVID.

Wear👏🏻A👏🏻Mask Anna Camp reveals she was 'extremely sick' with coronavirus after not wearing her mask one time https://t.co/sv39zOUNd5 2 hours ago

Alyson Fouse RT @DEADLINE : ‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Anna Camp Reveals That She Contracted Coronavirus A Month Ago And Is Still Recovering https://t.co/s6XuT… 39 minutes ago