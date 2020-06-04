India is arising partner of US in defense and security: Pompeo

United States invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the next G7 Summit.

"We have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the next G7 Summit, where we will advance the international prosperity network," said Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State at India Ideas Summit.

"I especially commend India's recent decision to ban 59 Chinese Mobile apps including TikTok that project serious security risk for Indian people.

I am happy to report that India is arising US defense and security partner in Indo Pacific and globally," Mike Pompeo added.