India is arising partner of US in defense and security: Pompeo

While addressing at the 45th US-India Business Council's 'India Ideas Summit' on July 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "During the last six years, we have made many efforts to make our economy more open and reform oriented." "Reforms have ensured increased 'competitiveness', enhanced 'transparency', expanded 'digitization', greater 'innovation' and more 'policy stability'," PM added. "India is emerging as a land of opportunities. Let me give you one example of the tech sector. Recently, an interesting report came out in India. It said for the first time ever, there are more rural internet users than even urban internet users," he further stated.
US Secretary of Defence Dr. Mark T. Esper on July 21 put a light on their vision towards the security in Indo- pacific region. He highlighted rapid increase in defence cooperation with India and even mentioned about focus of US over the situation between India and China. "I want to highlight our increased defence cooperation with India, one the all important defence relationships of 21th century. We conducted our first-ever joint military exercise last November," said US Defence Secretary. He added, "As we speak today, USS Nimitz is conducting combined exercise with Indian Navy in the Indian Ocean, demonstrating our shared commitment to stronger naval cooperation and support to a free and open Indo-Pacific." "We are obviously monitoring the situation between India and China very closely, what's happening along the Line of Actual Control and we are very pleased to see both sides are trying to de-escalate the situation," he said further.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attended first ever 'India-Australia Virtual Summit' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the interaction, PM Morrison said, "We are committed to an open, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific and India's role in that region, our region will be critical in the years ahead. We share an ocean and we share responsibility for that ocean as well, its health, well being and security. The relationship we are forming around those issues on our maritime domain, I think is the platform for so many other things between our countries."
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attended first ever 'India-Australia Virtual Summit' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the interaction, PM Modi laughed as PM Morrison said, "It doesn't surprise me, this is how (virtually) we'd continue to meet in these circumstances. You are the one who started hologram in your campaigning many years ago, maybe next time we can have a hologram of you here." PM Morrison further said, "I thank you for your leadership not just within India but broadly throughout G20, Indo-Pacific and the stabilizing, constructive and very positive role that you have played in these very difficult times".
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Anand RT @ANI: I especially commend India's recent decision to ban 59 Chinese Mobile apps including TikTok that project serious security risk for… 51 seconds ago
US government reiterated its support for India amid tension with China. US Secretary of State slammed Beijing's 'aggressive action' in Ladakh. Mike Pompeo had earlier supported India's move to ban 59..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:14Published