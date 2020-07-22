Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This is the First-Ever Image of Two Exoplanets Around a Sun-Like Star
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:13s - Published
This is the First-Ever Image of Two Exoplanets Around a Sun-Like Star

This is the First-Ever Image of Two Exoplanets Around a Sun-Like Star

Imaging multi-planet systems is very rare, and until now, astronomers hadn’t ever directly observed more than one planet orbiting a star like our sun.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Watch as Jaguar wrestles with frozen blood popsicle [Video]

Watch as Jaguar wrestles with frozen blood popsicle

Watch as this jaguar wrestles with her favorite summer treat - a popsicle made from frozen cow BLOOD. In the video, Zia the big cat can be seen pacing around her swimming pool in dismay trying to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
We BLINDFOLDED A Picky Leo To See How Astrology Helps When Love Is Blind | Elite Daily [Video]

We BLINDFOLDED A Picky Leo To See How Astrology Helps When Love Is Blind | Elite Daily

It’s like a low-budget ‘Love is Blind’, but instead of pods and weddings, we used blindfolds and astrology. Astrology by Valeria Mesa and https://www.astrology-zodiac-signs.com/ Leos are the most..

Credit: Elite Daily     Duration: 13:04Published
Astronomers capture first image of 2 exoplanets orbiting a sun-like star [Video]

Astronomers capture first image of 2 exoplanets orbiting a sun-like star

Astronomers captured a remarkable image.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 01:10Published