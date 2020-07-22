This is the First-Ever Image of Two Exoplanets Around a Sun-Like Star
Imaging multi-planet systems is very rare, and until now, astronomers hadn’t ever directly observed more than one planet orbiting a star like our sun.
Astronomers capture first image of 2 exoplanets orbiting a sun-like starAstronomers captured a remarkable image.