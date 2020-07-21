India emerging as land of opportunities: PM Modi at India Ideas Summit

While addressing at the 45th US-India Business Council's 'India Ideas Summit' on July 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "During the last six years, we have made many efforts to make our economy more open and reform oriented." "Reforms have ensured increased 'competitiveness', enhanced 'transparency', expanded 'digitization', greater 'innovation' and more 'policy stability'," PM added.

"India is emerging as a land of opportunities.

Let me give you one example of the tech sector.

Recently, an interesting report came out in India.

It said for the first time ever, there are more rural internet users than even urban internet users," he further stated.