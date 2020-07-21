Global  
 

India emerging as land of opportunities: PM Modi at India Ideas Summit
India emerging as land of opportunities: PM Modi at India Ideas Summit

India emerging as land of opportunities: PM Modi at India Ideas Summit

While addressing at the 45th US-India Business Council's 'India Ideas Summit' on July 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "During the last six years, we have made many efforts to make our economy more open and reform oriented." "Reforms have ensured increased 'competitiveness', enhanced 'transparency', expanded 'digitization', greater 'innovation' and more 'policy stability'," PM added.

"India is emerging as a land of opportunities.

Let me give you one example of the tech sector.

Recently, an interesting report came out in India.

It said for the first time ever, there are more rural internet users than even urban internet users," he further stated.

India is arising partner of US in defense and security: Pompeo [Video]

India is arising partner of US in defense and security: Pompeo

United States invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the next G7 Summit. "We have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the next G7 Summit, where we will advance the international prosperity network," said Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State at India Ideas Summit. "I especially commend India's recent decision to ban 59 Chinese Mobile apps including TikTok that project serious security risk for Indian people. I am happy to report that India is arising US defense and security partner in Indo Pacific and globally," Mike Pompeo added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot writes to PM Modi, blames Union Minister for attempt to topple govt

 Ashok Gehlot named Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and some "over-ambitious" Congress leaders for the attempt to topple the elected government of a state..
DNA

