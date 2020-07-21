The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Wednesday that 763 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Indiana.

ISDH: 18 new cases of COVID-19 and one new related death in Tippecanoe County

Have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to the indiana state department of health, that brings the statewide total to 58,673.

The number of hoosiers who have died from covid-19 has risen by 14.

Locally - tippecanoe county is reporting 18 new cases - and one additional death.

That brings the county's total to 11 deaths.

Another death is also reported in montgomery county - for a countywide total of 21.

New cases are also being reported in cass, clinton, fountain, fulton, howard, jasper, miami, montgomery, newton, pulaski and white counties.

Governor eric holcomb will provide an update on the state's response to the pandemic this afternoon at 2-30.

You can catch that right here