Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Literal Cat Burglar! Watch as Kitten Tries & Fails to Make Off with a Bundle of Cash
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Literal Cat Burglar! Watch as Kitten Tries & Fails to Make Off with a Bundle of Cash

Literal Cat Burglar! Watch as Kitten Tries & Fails to Make Off with a Bundle of Cash

Somebody stop that cat!

This feisty feline apparently took a page out of Catwoman’s book and attempted to pull off a heist.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarissaTVNews

Marissa Silver RT @WHAS11: 😂 Somebody stop that cat! This feisty feline apparently took a page out of Catwoman's book and attempted to pull off a heist. 😹… 1 week ago

WHAS11

WHAS11 News 😂 Somebody stop that cat! This feisty feline apparently took a page out of Catwoman's book and attempted to pull of… https://t.co/J1WDvhG7Dr 1 week ago