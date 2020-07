Dominic Raab meets with Heiko Maas

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas have met at Chevening House, London, today, where Mr Raab commended the shared efforts of the two nations in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Report by Connerv.

