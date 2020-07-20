WEB EXTRA: Crazy Cloud Formation Rolls Through Argentina
Take a look at this cloud formation near San Luis, Argentina.
Elda Patricia Moller Jensen took this video earlier this month from a house more than 4,000 feet above sea level.
