NFL Veteran Michael Bennett Announces His Retirement
NFL Veteran Michael Bennett Announces His Retirement

NFL Veteran Michael Bennett Announces His Retirement

The three-time Pro Bowler revealed he is stepping away from the game in an Instagram post.

Michael Bennett, via Instagram The 34-year-old defensive end is retiring after 11 seasons and 69.5 sacks.

The Seattle Seahawks originally signed Bennett in 2009.

After being waived, he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and then returned to Seattle in 2013.

He became a vital part of the Seahawks' defense that won the franchise a Super Bowl in 2014.

In his last season with the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys in 2019, Bennett registered 6.5 sacks.

Bennett tells 'The New Yorker' that he is now looking to help raise awareness of social and racial injustice.

He also plans to spend more time with his family.

