Who Are Ladies In Taylor Swift's "Squad"?
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Who Are Ladies In Taylor Swift's "Squad"?

Taylor Swift has a lot of famous friendships.

Swift's friends have been referred to as her "squad." Who is in the group?

Selena Gomez.

Gigi Hadid.

Karlie Kloss.

Blake Lively.

Cara Delevingne.

Martha Hunt.

Lily Aldridge.

Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress

Karlie Kloss American fashion model


Blake Lively American actress

Cara Delevingne English model, singer and actress

Martha Hunt American model


Lily Aldridge American model


Selena Gomez American singer, songwriter, and actress

Gigi Hadid American model

