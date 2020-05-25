Who Are Ladies In Taylor Swift's 'Squad'?

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress
Taylor Swift 'so upset' by transgender omission in U.S. census
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato celebrating Pride with virtual Stonewall Day global livestream
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
Taylor Swift marks Juneteenth with message highlighting significance of holiday
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Karlie Kloss American fashion model
Blake Lively American actress
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively dig deep to aid indigenous leaders in Canada
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:41Published
Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Donate $200,000 To The NAACP
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Cara Delevingne English model, singer and actress
Elon Musk dismisses threesome affair reports with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Cara Delevingne launches Pride collection for Puma
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
Cara Delevingne to release Pride collection with Puma
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:34Published
Martha Hunt American model
Lily Aldridge American model
Selena Gomez American singer, songwriter, and actress
5 things you didn't know about Selena Gomez
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 02:33Published
Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel share music video for ‘Past Life’Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel have shared the video for their collaborative single, ‘Past Life’. Grammy-nominated filmmaking team Gal Muggia and Vania..
WorldNews
Selena Gomez turns over Instagram account to rapper and activist Killer Mike
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
Selena Gomez recruits black leaders to take over her Instagram account
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Gigi Hadid American model
Gigi Hadid shares first look at growing baby bump - and reveals why she's kept pregnancy privateGigi Hadid assured fans that she's "all good and safe," despite the fact that she's not sharing her pregnancy on social media.
USATODAY.com
Gigi Hadid was a 'few months' pregnant during Fashion Month
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this