WEB EXTRA: Cat Drinks Milk During Garden Prayer Service
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:59s
Tiger the cat stole the show during morning prayers in the Canterbury Cathedral gardens in England earlier this month.

Take a look.

