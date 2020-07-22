Immunity change over Harry Dunn killing
The UK and US have agreed to amend the 'anomaly' that allowed Harry Dunn’s alleged killer Anne Sacoolas to claim diplomatic immunity.
Raab: We are on the Dunn's sideForeign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the government are on the side of Harry Dunn's family, who have raised concerns that not enough is being done in his case. Mr Raab highlighted that changes had..
Harry Dunn's mother reacts to diplomatic immunity loophole being 'plugged'The mother of Harry Dunn has reacted to the news that Britain and the US have agreed to “plug the loophole” that allowed her son's alleged killer to claim diplomatic immunity.
UK and US agree to end diplomatic immunityThe UK and US have agreed to end the "anomaly" that allowed a woman suspected of Harry Dunn's death to claim diplomatic immunity.