Immunity change over Harry Dunn killing

The UK and US have agreed to amend the 'anomaly' that allowed Harry Dunn’s alleged killer Anne Sacoolas to claim diplomatic immunity.

Kwame R. Ackermann @Sarcastic_Dean @SkyNews ...Not really. Prince Andrew still hasn't made it over to the States. Good news about the… https://t.co/QXyPMNUplw 6 hours ago

Travis Bias The reputational damage to the US over the past 3.5 years runs deep. #COVID19 pandemic response is an embarrassmen… https://t.co/kIT57uBY2Z 3 hours ago