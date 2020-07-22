Global  
 

Immunity change over Harry Dunn killing
Immunity change over Harry Dunn killing

The UK and US have agreed to amend the 'anomaly' that allowed Harry Dunn’s alleged killer Anne Sacoolas to claim diplomatic immunity.

Raab: We are on the Dunn's side [Video]

Raab: We are on the Dunn's side

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the government are on the side of Harry Dunn's family, who have raised concerns that not enough is being done in his case. Mr Raab highlighted that changes had..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:24Published
Harry Dunn's mother reacts to diplomatic immunity loophole being 'plugged' [Video]

Harry Dunn's mother reacts to diplomatic immunity loophole being 'plugged'

The mother of Harry Dunn has reacted to the news that Britain and the US have agreed to “plug the loophole” that allowed her son's alleged killer to claim diplomatic immunity.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
UK and US agree to end diplomatic immunity [Video]

UK and US agree to end diplomatic immunity

The UK and US have agreed to end the "anomaly" that allowed a woman suspected of Harry Dunn's death to claim diplomatic immunity.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 06:35Published