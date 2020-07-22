PM slammed for Russia report
The government has come under fire for withholding the publication of the Russia report for ten months.
Johnson and Starmer clash over Russia reportBritish opposition leader Keir Starmer used Prime Minister Boris Johnson's weekly question and answer session to grill the premier over the delayed release of a report into possible Russian..
Labour leader criticises Prime Minister's reluctance to release Russia reportLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer had questioned why the Prime Minister “sat” on the ISC report into Russian interference in UK politics for 10 months and why the Government had not filled gaps in the..
PMQs: Russia report critique from "Remainer elite"Boris Johnson has refuted claims from Labour's Ben Bradshaw that the Russia report was suppressed ahead of last year's General Election for Mr Johnson's "personal and party interests", saying this was..