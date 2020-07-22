Global  
 

PM slammed for Russia report
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios
PM slammed for Russia report

PM slammed for Russia report

The government has come under fire for withholding the publication of the Russia report for ten months.

Boris Johnson could give UK security services greater powers in light of damning Russia report

Boris Johnson could give Britain's security services extra powers in a bid to prevent foreign...
Independent

Emily Maitlis clashes with Tory MP who blamed media over Brexit and Russia report

'I do think this is rehashing a rather stale debate,' says head of powerful foreign affairs committee...
Independent

Boris Johnson claims Labour using Russia report as 'Islingtonian Remainer plot to undermine' Brexit

The Russia report controversy is a Remainer plot to "undermine" the Brexit referendum, Boris Johnson...
Independent


Johnson and Starmer clash over Russia report

Johnson and Starmer clash over Russia report

British opposition leader Keir Starmer used Prime Minister Boris Johnson's weekly question and answer session to grill the premier over the delayed release of a report into possible Russian..

Credit: Reuters Studio
Labour leader criticises Prime Minister's reluctance to release Russia report

Labour leader criticises Prime Minister's reluctance to release Russia report

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had questioned why the Prime Minister “sat” on the ISC report into Russian interference in UK politics for 10 months and why the Government had not filled gaps in the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
PMQs: Russia report critique from "Remainer elite"

PMQs: Russia report critique from "Remainer elite"

Boris Johnson has refuted claims from Labour's Ben Bradshaw that the Russia report was suppressed ahead of last year's General Election for Mr Johnson's "personal and party interests", saying this was..

Credit: ODN