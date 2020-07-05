Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus Latest: Festival Of Trees 2020 Transforms For COVID-19 Pandemic
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Coronavirus Latest: Festival Of Trees 2020 Transforms For COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus Latest: Festival Of Trees 2020 Transforms For COVID-19 Pandemic

Festival of Trees is transforming in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The holiday event put on by the Kennedy Krieger Institute will go from a three-day in-person festival to a hybrid-online experience.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jocelyn_McCarty

Jocelyn McCarty, SHRM-CP RT @wjz: The holiday event put on by the Kennedy Krieger Institute will go from a three-day in-person festival to a hybrid-online experienc… 1 hour ago

VSNMaryland

Verdant Square Network DC-MD Coronavirus Latest: Festival Of Trees 2020 Transforms For COVID-19 Pandemic https://t.co/uHfDD4n0Vv https://t.co/gHIuzOIIPz 2 hours ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore The holiday event put on by the Kennedy Krieger Institute will go from a three-day in-person festival to a hybrid-o… https://t.co/ewygetX9B9 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

South Korea reopening: Domestic tourists flock to Busan's beaches [Video]

South Korea reopening: Domestic tourists flock to Busan's beaches

South Korea's most popular beaches open for the summer but with extra precautions.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published