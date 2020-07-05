Coronavirus Latest: Festival Of Trees 2020 Transforms For COVID-19 Pandemic
Festival of Trees is transforming in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
The holiday event put on by the Kennedy Krieger Institute will go from a three-day in-person festival to a hybrid-online experience.
Katie Johnston reports.
