Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade Launch Social Change Fund | THR News

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Carmelo Anthony American basketball player
Chris Paul American basketball player
Dwyane Wade American basketball player
Dwyane Wade claims he was followed after Gabrielle Union's racism claims
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:36Published
National Basketball Association North American professional sports league
Lakers' Alex Caruso skips sister's wedding to stay inside NBA's Disney bubble: 'Worked too hard'Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso missed his older sister Megan's wedding in Texas over the weekend to remain in the NBA bubble.
USATODAY.com
NBA won't look quite the sameLAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- There's no bench. The court side broadcasters will not be court side. And the stat crew will be doing their work inside what loosely..
WorldNews
How Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon plans to address social justice with his foundationPacers' Malcolm Brogdon hopes attention NBA players are receiving in the bubble will help amplify and advance work of the "Brogdon Family Foundation."
USATODAY.com
The NBA debuts its Disney arenas for restart gamesThe NBA is showing off the courts it will use when the basketball season resumes at Walt Disney World in Florida (July 21)
USATODAY.com
Black people People with a mid to dark brown complexion
I used to oppose reparations for slavery, but now I understand why they make senseOur system first held Blacks in literal bondage, then shackled them with a rigged system that has made advancement much harder than it is for whites.
USATODAY.com
Tabitha Brown, more Black creators and celebs are focusing on joy amid pandemic, traumaIn times of unrest and trauma, simply being joyful is an act of resistance. For these Black creators, bringing happiness is the only way to cope.
USATODAY.com
2 Charged After Black Man Was Pinned by White Man in IndianaThe charges came after Vauhxx Booker, a member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission in Bloomington, Ind., said on Facebook that he had been assaulted by..
NYTimes.com
How U.S. systemic racism plays out in Black lives
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 03:04Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources