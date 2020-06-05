Global  
 

Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade Launch Social Change Fund | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:44s - Published
Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade Launch Social Change Fund | THR News

Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade Launch Social Change Fund | THR News

NBA all-stars Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade have joined forces to support the Black community with their new Social Change Fund.

The fund created by the superstar athletes seeks to address issues directly affecting Black people.

Dwyane Wade claims he was followed after Gabrielle Union's racism claims [Video]

Dwyane Wade claims he was followed after Gabrielle Union's racism claims

Dwyane Wade has claimed he and Gabrielle Union's house was "being watched" and the family were "followed" after she accused 'America's Got Talent' bosses of racial discrimination.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:36Published

Lakers' Alex Caruso skips sister's wedding to stay inside NBA's Disney bubble: 'Worked too hard'

 Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso missed his older sister Megan's wedding in Texas over the weekend to remain in the NBA bubble.
USATODAY.com

NBA won't look quite the same

 LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- There's no bench. The court side broadcasters will not be court side. And the stat crew will be doing their work inside what loosely..
WorldNews

How Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon plans to address social justice with his foundation

 Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon hopes attention NBA players are receiving in the bubble will help amplify and advance work of the "Brogdon Family Foundation."
USATODAY.com

The NBA debuts its Disney arenas for restart games

 The NBA is showing off the courts it will use when the basketball season resumes at Walt Disney World in Florida (July 21)
 
USATODAY.com

I used to oppose reparations for slavery, but now I understand why they make sense

 Our system first held Blacks in literal bondage, then shackled them with a rigged system that has made advancement much harder than it is for whites.
USATODAY.com

Tabitha Brown, more Black creators and celebs are focusing on joy amid pandemic, trauma

 In times of unrest and trauma, simply being joyful is an act of resistance. For these Black creators, bringing happiness is the only way to cope.
USATODAY.com

2 Charged After Black Man Was Pinned by White Man in Indiana

 The charges came after Vauhxx Booker, a member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission in Bloomington, Ind., said on Facebook that he had been assaulted by..
NYTimes.com
How U.S. systemic racism plays out in Black lives [Video]

How U.S. systemic racism plays out in Black lives

From birth to death, Black people face systemic inequality in the United States more than 150 years after slavery was abolished. Matthew Larotonda reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:04Published

