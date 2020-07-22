Harry Dunn family celebrate diplomatic law change

Charlotte Charles has said she will be able to go into the anniversary of her son's, Harry Dunn, death with a "slight smile", knowing that changes have been made to the diplomatic immunity laws that allowed Anne Sacoolas to leave the UK.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the government are on the side of Harry Dunn's family, who have raised concerns that not enough is being done in his case. Mr Raab highlighted that changes had been made to diplomatic immunity arrangements. Report by Connerv.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said it "would be right" to get justice for Harry Dunn and his family. Mr Dunn was killed in a vehicle collision outside a US air base last year. The driver, Anne Sacoolas, has claimed diplomatic immunity in the US. Report by Connerv.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had to right a fallen German flag - which had toppled over in the high winds outside Chevening House after today's press conference. Report by Connerv.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas have met at Chevening House, London, today, where Mr Raab commended the shared efforts of the two nations in tackling the coronavirus pandemic. Report by Connerv.
Deputy Labour Party Leader Angela Rayner says the new leadership will "stamp out anti-Semitism" within the party and says today's ruling - which will see payouts to whistleblowers featured in a BBC Panorama programme - is part of a "healing process". Report by Connerv.