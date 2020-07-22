Harry Dunn family celebrate diplomatic law change

Charlotte Charles has said she will be able to go into the anniversary of her son's, Harry Dunn, death with a "slight smile", knowing that changes have been made to the diplomatic immunity laws that allowed Anne Sacoolas to leave the UK.

Report by Connerv.

