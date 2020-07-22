Global  
 

Harry Dunn family celebrate diplomatic law change
Harry Dunn family celebrate diplomatic law change

Harry Dunn family celebrate diplomatic law change

Charlotte Charles has said she will be able to go into the anniversary of her son's, Harry Dunn, death with a "slight smile", knowing that changes have been made to the diplomatic immunity laws that allowed Anne Sacoolas to leave the UK.

Death of Harry Dunn Fatal road traffic collision resulting in UK/US diplomatic controversy

