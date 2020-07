Hair and nail salons move outdoors

Parking lots across California are finding new uses as many salons are using them to still be able to offer their services.

USE... AS MANY SALONS ARE USINGTHEM TO STILL BE ABLE TO OFFERTHEIR SERVICES.INDUSTRY INSIDERS CALLED ONGOVERNOR NEWSOM TO MAKETHE SAME ALLOWANCES FOR THEMTHAT HAD BEEN MADE FORRESTAURANTS AND BARS.PERSONAL CARE SERVICES CAN NOWBE PERFORMEDOUTDOORS.... BUT THERE ARELIMITATIONS.ALL BARBERING AND COSMETOLOGYSERVICES MAY BEPERFORMED OUTDOORS EXCEPT ANYCHEMICAL HAIRSERVICES LIKE RELAXING ORCOLORING..

"CERTAINLY WE KNOW THAT COVID-19 HASRAVAGED THE NATION BUT ITCERTAINLY HAS DEVASTATED OURINDUSTRY."TO REDUCE THE NUMBER OFTOUCHPOINTS, MANICURISTS AREBEING ASKED NOT TO PROVIDE NAILPOLISH DISPLAYS.