Man Utd v West Ham - Maguire post match Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:54s - Published 6 minutes ago Man Utd v West Ham - Maguire post match Manchester Utd captain Harry Maguire gives his reaction to Sky Sports after their 1-1 draw with West Ham at Old Trafford. 0

