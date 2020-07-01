Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man Utd v West Ham - Maguire post match
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:54s - Published
Man Utd v West Ham - Maguire post match

Man Utd v West Ham - Maguire post match

Manchester Utd captain Harry Maguire gives his reaction to Sky Sports after their 1-1 draw with West Ham at Old Trafford.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Manchester United v West Ham [Video]

Premier League match preview: Manchester United v West Ham

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United side will be aiming for a win against lowly West Ham to boost their chances of a top-four finish.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published
Lampard: This was not a surprise result [Video]

Lampard: This was not a surprise result

Post match press conference with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard after his side's 3-2 defeat to West Ham in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published