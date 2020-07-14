12-ft-long king cobra rescued from village in Odisha, later released

Rain lashed parts of Odisha's Bhubaneswar on August 07 afternoon. The rain was followed by lightning and thunderstorm. The moderate rain may continue in the city for the next 4 days, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).
A forest department official informed that a 10-feet-long King Cobra was rescued by the team from the premises of the Nandikeshwar temple of Ganjam district. A team including the Forest Ranger visited the village and rescued the snake which was later released in the forest. Meanwhile, in a village in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal an eight feet long python had entered the kitchen of a local. Forest officials got on the job quickly and managed to rescue the snake.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on August 01 inaugurated two COVID-19 dedicated hospitals in Ganjam district. The COVID dedicated hospitals have a capacity of 150 beds each. Both the hospitals have oxygen facilities and sufficient number of ventilators. So far, 11182 active cases have been recorded in the state.