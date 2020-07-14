Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

12-ft-long king cobra rescued from village in Odisha, later released
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:24s - Published
12-ft-long king cobra rescued from village in Odisha, later released

12-ft-long king cobra rescued from village in Odisha, later released

A 12-feet-long king cobra was rescued from well in Burujhari village of Odisha's Ganjam on July 23.

Snake rescuer rushed to the spot to rescue giant cobra.

The snake was eventually released into the forest after health check up.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Odisha Odisha State in eastern India

Rain lashes parts of Bhubaneswar [Video]

Rain lashes parts of Bhubaneswar

Rain lashed parts of Odisha's Bhubaneswar on August 07 afternoon. The rain was followed by lightning and thunderstorm. The moderate rain may continue in the city for the next 4 days, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published
Watch: 10-feet-long King Cobra rescued from a temple in Odisha [Video]

Watch: 10-feet-long King Cobra rescued from a temple in Odisha

A forest department official informed that a 10-feet-long King Cobra was rescued by the team from the premises of the Nandikeshwar temple of Ganjam district. A team including the Forest Ranger visited the village and rescued the snake which was later released in the forest. Meanwhile, in a village in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal an eight feet long python had entered the kitchen of a local. Forest officials got on the job quickly and managed to rescue the snake.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:49Published
A 10-feet-long King Cobra rescued from a temple in Odisha [Video]

A 10-feet-long King Cobra rescued from a temple in Odisha

A 10-feet-long King Cobra rescued from a temple in Ganjam District of Behrampur by Forest Department. It was later released into the forest area. On the other side, an 8 feet long Indian rock python entered in kitchen room of a house in Jalpaiguri's Ambari area. However, forest guard team later rescued the snake.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:09Published

Ganjam district Ganjam district District of Odisha in India

Odisha CM inaugurates two COVID dedicated hospitals [Video]

Odisha CM inaugurates two COVID dedicated hospitals

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on August 01 inaugurated two COVID-19 dedicated hospitals in Ganjam district. The COVID dedicated hospitals have a capacity of 150 beds each. Both the hospitals have oxygen facilities and sufficient number of ventilators. So far, 11182 active cases have been recorded in the state.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:07Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

15-feet-long King Cobra rescued in Tamil Nadu, Twitterati amazed

A shocking picture of king cobra being rescued in Tamil Nadu has taken netizens by storm. In a...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Officials rescue and relocate 10-foot long cobra found in southeast Indian temple [Video]

Officials rescue and relocate 10-foot long cobra found in southeast Indian temple

Snake rescue officials captured and relocated a 10-foot long cobra found in the grounds of a temple in southeast India.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:11Published
Indian man stuck for 7 hours after cobra slithers into trousers [Video]

Indian man stuck for 7 hours after cobra slithers into trousers

In a frightening incident, a man from Uttar Pradesh woke up to a rude shock when he found out that a cobra slithered its way into his jeans while he was sleeping. Footage shows the rescue operation..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:22Published
Huge cobra caught sheltering inside warm dry car engine after storm [Video]

Huge cobra caught sheltering inside warm dry car engine after storm

This is the moment an aggressive wild cobra was caught after sheltering from the rain in a car engine in Ranong, southern Thailand. The 15ft long snake is believed to have slithered out from nearby..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:30Published